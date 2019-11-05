Miranda Lambert Calls Spending Time in New York City ‘Amazing’ (Exclusive)

Miranda Lambert met her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, in late 2018, and quickly became a part-time resident of New York City after tying the knot with they NYPD officer. Spending so much time in the Big Apple opened up a whole new avenue of creativity for the Texas native, who used the city as inspiration for her recently released album, Wildcard.

“New York is such a city full of art of all kinds and so, if you go there open minded, all the creativity is gonna surround you,” she told PopCulture.com. “I was really excited to just kind of…I’ve only been to New York City a lot to work, so spending time there and actually soaking in the city was amazing.”

One song inspired by Lambert’s time in New York is “Dark Bars,” which finds the singer able to lead an anonymous existence inside a smoky bar, a now-rare experience for the ultra-famous Texan.

“You can kind of walk around anonymously in the city some and just people watch and sort of be in your own head and still be surrounded by people,” she explained. “So in a way, you can get lonely if you want to even though there’s a million people around and I don’t think there’s another city like that.”

Another New York City-tinged track is “Fire Escape,” something you don’t see a whole lot of in Nashville.

“I’ve never had a fire escape before until being here. So, of course, I had to write about it – it’s new,” Lambert told Kelly Ford of New York’s Country 94.7. “Getting to just disappear and really get into the culture of the city was so good for my creativity and inspiration because it was something different.”

While she loves walking around and exploring, the Grammy winner admitted that she doesn’t feel that same confidence when it comes to the city’s subway system.

“I don’t know how to navigate it…I’m scared of the stops,” she said, adding that her husband is trying to get her to “chill out about it.” “I know I won’t pay attention — I’m A.D.D. — so I’ll be daydreaming and miss my place to get out.”

“It’s all still new. Being from a tiny town in East Texas, all of its so crazy,” she continued, reflecting that the New York City “what you see is what you get” mentality is “just like Southern hospitality, but Northern.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Robyn Beck