Miranda Lambert Shares Lyric Video for 'How Dare You Love'

Miranda Lambert released the lyric video for her song "How Dare You Love" on Tuesday, and the singer enlisted fans to help her with the project amid the coronavirus pandemic. The song is all about the early stages of a new relationship that's poised to go the distance, and for the lyric video, Lambert focused on the relationship between pets and their owners, showing off her fans' furry friends throughout the clip.

Photos and videos of fans' dogs make up the entire video along with the song's lyrics, with the dogs featured riding in cars, playing on the beach, hanging out with other animals, and more. After the video was released, several owners whose pets made it into the clip reacted on Twitter, several of which Lambert retweeted. "I literally screamed," wrote one fan who shared a screenshot of the moment their pup was featured. Another wrote that their dog had passed away shortly after the photo featured in the video was sent in, sharing a serene shot of their furry friend peacefully sitting at the bow of a kayak wearing a life jacket.

Our boy made @mirandalambert’s new music video. He passed away shortly after I sent in his photo. It gave me all the feels to see him. 😭♥️ #howdareyoulove pic.twitter.com/M2EFofP5qX — John & Becky (@JohnandBecky) July 21, 2020

Thanks for featuring my Bo❤️ I love the song even more! Great video. ⁦⁦@mirandalambert⁩ ⁦@MuttNation⁩ https://t.co/xdA42NvrXE — Jody Wolowicz (@jodikpta) July 22, 2020

Lambert's fans know just how much she loves animals — the singer is mom to over 20 pets of her own including dogs, cats, horses and bunnies and started her MuttNation Foundation in 2009 with her mom, Bev. The organization aims to promote and facilitate the adoption of shelter pets, encourage spay and neuter for all pets and spread awareness about the importance and beneficial impact of these actions. Earlier this year, MuttNation helped raise over $80,000 for animal shelters affected by the tornadoes that hit Middle Tennessee in early March, which killed 25 people and caused over $1 billion in damage.

"How Dare You Love," which Lambert wrote with Jamie Kinney and Ashley Monroe, appears on the Texas native's November 2019 album, Wildcard. Earlier this month, Lambert released a lyric video for another Wildcard track, "Dark Bars," which was filmed at empty bars in Nashville.