Miranda Lambert Says Her New Album Is Done: 'It’s a New Phase, a New Stage of Life'

Miranda Lambert's most recent solo project, the double album The Weight of These Wings, was released in 2016, which means that fans have been clamoring for new music from the singer for months now.

According to Lambert, that wait won't be much longer, with the singer revealing in a new interview with Rolling Stone that her next album is completed and she's ready for it to be released.

"I'm so excited — I just turned the record in last week. I'm ready for a single to be out yesterday," she said. "I'm ready. It's a new phase, a new stage of life and I feel like my music reflects that."

"I just turned it in, but I was calling the label yesterday being like, 'What do you think? When are we doing this? What's the single?'" she added. "After you sit on a record for a while you get this energy. You've been writing and recording and it has this energy and you just are ready for the world to hear it."

Lambert's life has drastically changed since she released The Weight of These Wings, which touched on her divorce from Blake Shelton. In February 2019, Lambert announced that she had gotten married to NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin.

"I think that everything in my life in the last year has weaved itself in," she reflected. "Taking a break from the road. This [Chicago's Country LakeShake Festival on Friday, June 21] the first time I will be on stage for a full show in a while, which is a good feeling. I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I'm happy, and working with Jay, that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert."

The Texas native was referring to producer Jay Joyce, who she turned to to help make her new album.

"It was a change, but I wanted to go in a different direction for this one than I have in the past because I feel like I was in a new place. Jay and I had some new chemistry. Sometimes you have to change it up," she explained, adding that her upcoming record "does have a little rock vibe to it."

Lambert is set to begin her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour in September with guests Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack, and shared that she hopes to have a single out before hitting the road.

"I hope there is a single out in, like, two weeks. I don't know how long that shit takes and I don't care. I'm just ready," she said. "I'm going on tour in September so I'm like, I need some new music out there."

