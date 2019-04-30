Miranda Lambert Reveals Why She Named Her Fashion Line Idyllwind

Miranda Lambert launched her Idyllwind fashion line last year, taking her from country music superstar to business mogul. The 35-year-old reveals she named the brand Idyllwind after her horse, Ellie Idyllwind, for one very important reason.

“I had started riding horses at the age of 30,” Lambert told Page Six Style. “I had never ridden a horse before in my life — it was fun and a bit scary at the same time. When thinking about naming the brand and what this clothing line meant to me, it was all about taking risks, being brave and trying something new, and that was represented in my life on horseback at the time, so the name Idyllwind seemed perfect.”

Lambert, who was just spotted in New York City with her new husband, Brandon McLoughlin, says the items in Idyllwind are items she would really wear in real life – and sometimes does.

“Idyllwind is an extension of me, who I am, and my music,” Lambert explained. “It has a vintage Western vibe with an edge; it definitely reflects my personal style. It is inspired by what I enjoy doing, what I do when I am on my off time. I am usually in a T-shirt and cutoffs wearing some cute boots.”

The Texas native doesn’t get dressed up often, but she does own plenty of cowboy boots.

I definitely have a boot problem!” Lambert acknowledged.

Lambert is working on new music, the follow-up to her 2016 The Weight of These Wings record. Although the singer hasn’t given a timeline, she promises she is working hard – and not limiting herself on her next set of tunes.

“I feel like I’m taking some risks and not being afraid,” Lambert told The Tennessean. “I’m going into fearless mode musically and heart wise. I feel like they go hand-in-hand. I’m jumping out there and taking risks, and I feel good about it. I’m going in and we’re making it, and we’re putting it out as fast as we can.”

Lambert will play several shows over the summer, both as a solo artist and with her Pistol Annies trio, including a stop at CMA Fest in June. She will kick off her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019 in September, with Pistol Annies joining her for all shows, and a rotating list of opening acts that includes Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack. Find dates at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM