Miranda Lambert Reveals ‘Three Generations’ Mother’s Day Photo

Miranda Lambert was all smiles in a recent photo shared on social media. The “Keeper of the Flame” singer posted a picture of herself, along with her mother and grandmother, in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Three generations of grit and glitter,” Lambert wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day to the keepers of the flame. #WandaLouise #BeverlyJune #MirandaLeigh #nofilterofanykind”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lambert is so fond of her grandmother, she named her Airstream, which goes on the road with her, Wanda the Wanderer, in honor of her beloved grandparent.

Earlier this month, Lambert, who has been largely quiet on social media since she was rumored to be dating Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker, posted a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that said, “Do no harm but take no bull shirt.”



Lambert, who used the hashtags #musicianssaturday #galpals #DoNoHarmButTakeNoBullshirt #junkgyspystyle #trailerparkglamour alongside the pic, has not publicly commented on her relationship status. After breaking up with her boyfriend of two years, Anderson East, earlier this year, the Turnpike Troubadours joined Lambert for a couple of shows on her headlining Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, where Lambert’s romance with Felker allegedly began.

While neither singer has commented on their relationship status, Felker’s soon-to-be-ex-wife, Staci Felker, posted her own response after the news went public.

“PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you.”, she wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of herself looking heartbroken.

Personal problems aside, Lambert is continuing to enjoy her reign as the most-awarded country music artist in history, with 32 trophies, including her ninth consecutive ACM Award for Female Vocalist of the Year.

“I just always try to live in the moment I’m in, and then make myself better, and try to be better every other time,” Lambert shared with PopCulture.com backstage at the ACM Awards. “I try to reinvent and try to be a better writer, and a better singer, and a better performer, and just a better person all round, I guess, and so I don’t dwell on any of the past.”

If Lambert is going to continue her relationship with Felker, she will have to do it on the road. The Texas native has a handful of shows scheduled in June, and will then kick off her co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour on July 12 with Little Big Town, where the Turnpike Troubadours will serve as the opening act on select dates, along with Tenille Townes and the Steel Woods.

A list of all of Lambert’s upcoming shows can be found on her website.

Photo Credit: Twitter/mirandalambert