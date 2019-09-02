Miranda Lambert Reveals New Details About Her ‘Rolling Bar,’ Wanda the Wanderer

Miranda Lambert is revealing new details about her Airstream trailer, Wanda the Wanderer, which travels with her whenever she is on the road. The 35-year-old shared a picture of Wanda on social media, letting fans in on the story behind the unique name.

“This is TJ. He pulls our 1955 flying cloud airstream @wandatwanderer to every show we play,” she captioned the photo. “She is a rolling bar named after my mother’s mother who we lost last spring. A gem of a woman who always had a feisty personality and a whiskey in her hand. Wanda has been on the road for 8 years and is our center. The place where the whole tour gets together to celebrate what we do. She is a little piece of home on the road for all of us. TJ inspired me this week.

“I got to the venue on Friday and he had the biggest smile on his face,” she continued. “He showed me all the things Wanda had done to tune her up for the tour. New screen, new wheels, a polish, and the best part is he had her crown repainted and replaced the missing rhinestones she had lost along the road in the last few years. To me that is a metaphor for this life. Sometimes you lose a rhinestone or two but you keep your crown on. Thanks @tj8500! We all appreciate you. Especially Wanda.”

Lambert just announced the Nov. 1 release of her upcoming album, Wildcard. The singer-songwriter co-wrote all 14 songs on the album, including “Locomotive,” “Bluebird,” “Mess With My Head” and her current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

“It’s fun!” Lambert told Entertainment Tonight about her next set of tunes. “I’m finishing the record right now and it’s just high energy – it’s fun lyrics, it’s clever, it’s a lot of girl anthems.”

Wanda the Wanderer will get a couple of weeks off before she hits the road on Lambert’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. The tour, which kicks off on Sept. 13 in Uncasville, Connecticut; includes the Pistol Annies on all shows, along with a rotating list of opening acts, including Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes and Elle King. Find dates and venue information by visiting Lambert’s website.

