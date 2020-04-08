Miranda Lambert Reveals John Prine Lyrics on Her Farm’s Fire Pit

Miranda Lambert‘s farm in Tennessee features a special tribute to John Prine, and Lambert shared it with fans on Tuesday night after Prine died from complications due to the coronavirus. On her Instagram Story, Lambert posted a video sitting outside by her fire pit, sharing that Prine’s lyrics were engraved into the metal. “This is the fire pit at the farm,” Lambert wrote over the video. “John wrote these lyrics for me and signed it and we had them cut into the metal.”

“He did set my world on fire,” she continued. “All of ours.” The lyrics on the first pit, which was fashioned to look like a globe, were from Prine’s “That’s the Way the World Goes ‘Round” and read, “That’s the way that the world goes round.” The handwritten accent also included Prine’s signature. Lambert displayed the decoration with a fire blazing inside the globe, Prine’s song playing in the background of her videos. Lambert had previously covered the song for her 2009 album Revolution.

The Texas native also shared an Instagram post dedicated to Prine, uploading a black-and-white photo of the two together. “thank you for everything. One and only. #hellointhere #johnprine,” she wrote.

Prince died on April 7 due to complications from COVID-19, Rolling Stone reports. He was hospitalized on March 26 and in intensive care for 13 days. “After a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday,” the Prine family wrote in a statement announcing Prine’s hospitalization. “He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical. This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

Prine grew up in Maywood, Illinois and eventually made music his career, releasing his self-titled debut album in 1971. In 1984, he co-founded the independent label Oh Boy Records, where he released the majority of his albums. In 2018, he released The Tree of Forgiveness, which gave him the highest debut of his career at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. Prine’s rich storytelling made him one of America’s most celebrated songwriters, and he is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

