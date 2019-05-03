Miranda Lambert Reveals How She Chose the Women on Her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour

Miranda Lambert’s upcoming Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour features an all-female roster of opening acts, including Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes and Lambert’s own trio, Pistol Annies. Lambert chose the artists herself, because of how much the rising stars influenced her.

“I’m inspired by all these girls, especially the young girls; they keep my fire going. You see it in their eyes, and it just gets me going,” Miranda Lambert told Pollstar. “Everybody has their own swagger and their own style, so this is going to be a night of some really bada– music.”

The Texan, perhaps surprisingly, didn’t pick any of the artists based on their gender.

“We didn’t set out to have an all-female tour,” Lambert insisted. “But when we looked at this line-up, here’s a bunch of bada– girls rolling down the road, playing music, drinking beer, having fun and enjoying the fans. Every single one of them knows who she is; they’re all out making the music that comes from that.”

Lambert completely refutes the notion that male artists are granted (much) more time on the radio than women, because women reportedly don’t want to listen to other women.

“I don’t understand what that phrase means, or where it came from,” Lambert said. “It makes no sense. Only we can understand each other, understand the issues and stuff that happens to women, because it is different.”

Lambert is tired of women having to fight harder, but she’s also tired of having to talk about it.

“I’m actually exhausted from all the conversation,” Lambert lamented. “I’m sick of it, and I figured, ‘Why don’t we just go do something?’ Put the music on the road, give it to the people – and hopefully, they hear what they need in these songs. If the side effect is we can’t be ignored anymore, great. If it doesn’t work, that’s OK, too. We’re still gonna be out there, making great music, rocking the fans and having fun.”

Lambert also notes that her music does appeal to both men and women, with some songs especially geared to the opposite gender.

“I look for the dads or the husbands, who came with their girls,” said the 35-year-old. “Because there are a lot of men out there who love the message, or they just want someone they love to have a really good time. You’ll see them in meet and greet, the wife walking a little bit tilted ahead, and he’s behind, just letting her have her night.

“When I sing ‘Automatic,’ I really try to make eye contact with them,” she added. “There’s something about that song, and what it says that puts people in their life, especially the men. They have so much to relate to, because who doesn’t want to be part of a ball of fire? The emotional, moody, crazy part is part of being with a woman who excites you. You’d be surprised, all the boys with their great big beers singing every word of ‘Hell On Heels.’”

Find dates at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller