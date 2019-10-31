Miranda Lambert Reveals Candid Shirtless Video of Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert is showing off her husband ahead of her new album release. The country music superstar took to Instagram Wednesday to share another candid video of a shirtless Brendan McLoughlin. The hilarious video worked to show off the social media platform’s new filter to promote the release of her album Wildcard, coming on Friday.

In the clip, Lambert tells her husband to come out of the bathroom, and he opens the door, showing off his toned abs and attempting to run away from the camera as he stepped out of the room. The police officer gave the camera several smiles in the adorable clip.

“Loving this filter! Not sure hubs loves it tho![cry laughing emoji] #Wildcard out 11/1. House husband shirtless promo volume 3. Y’all are welcome[flexed bicep emoji and a blue heart],” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Fans of the country singer were happy about Lambert’s post, taking to the comments section to compliment her husband’s looks. They also expressed their excitement for the upcoming release of the album.

“The Lord did real good with that one,” one fan wrote.

“Love his smile!!” Another user commented.

“He’s So Finnneeeee!!!! IM SO Freaking Happy for you Miranda!!!!!! Happy Album Release,” another fan wrote.

“You two are so cute. Thanks for giving us a little glimpse into your happiness. May you have many more years of love and laughter together. Oh and keep the shirtless hubby videos coming,” a fourth fan wrote.

Ahead of the release of her latest album, Lambert opened up to PEOPLE about her whirlwind relationship with McLoughlin. The couple met last November outside of Good morning America, where Lambert was promoting new music with her band Pistol Annies.

“I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want, so when I know what I do want I snatch it right up,” Lambert told the outlet.

The couple tied the knot on Jan. 26 outside of Nashville, with Lambert keeping the marriage a secret until Valentine’s Day. She told the outlet that after years of her romantic life being dissected in the press, keeping her big day private for a while was an easy decision.

“I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could,” she said.

Wildcard will be available to stream and purchase Nov. 1.