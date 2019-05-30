Miranda Lambert’s Reps Shoot Down Brendan McLoughlin Split Rumors

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are laughing off rumors they are headed toward divorce.

The country music star and her police officer husband were caught in the middle of a rumor storm claiming they are having marital problems, but the “Tin Man” singer’s representatives shut down the reports.

“[The report] is completely made up. Not one iota is true,” her rep told PEOPLE. “They are happy and together!”

The rumors started after a report by Radar Online claimed the couple’s long distance relationship — with her being settled in Nashville as he works in New York City — made them “incompatible.” They also reference an alleged May 15 public outing where the two were said to be getting along.

Luckily for the couple, they are seemingly doing just fine since tying the knot in a secret ceremony in January.

Lambert first announced her marriage to the NYPD officer on Instagram in February.

“I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote Feb. 16. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for… Me. #theone.”

The couple met in New York in November when Lambert and her band, Pistol Annies, performed on Good Morning America. McLoughlin was assigned to the South Midtown Precinct, which included Times Square, where she show is filmed.

The couple has since been splitting up their times between the cities where their work is based. Reports surfaced shortly after the wedding announcement that McLoughlin had to be reassigned after fans prevented him from patrolling normally.

The rumors surfaced just days after Lambert shared an adorable photo of her husband carrying two puppies she is hoping to find permanent homes for when she attends CMA Fest in Nashville in June.

“Meet Smoke and Bandit! They showed up at the farm last week and we’re bringing them to #CMAFest to get adopted,” she wrote in the caption of the touching photo. “No vacancy in our Mutt Motel! #FarmLife.”

Lambert and McLoughlin have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, though they did make their red carpet debut at the ACM Awards red carpet in May. Fans are also hoping McLoughlin will stand alongside his wife for the CMT Awards set to be held in Nashville on June 5.