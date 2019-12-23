Miranda Lambert Reminds Fans to ‘Love a Shelter Pet’ Over the Holidays

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert is reminding her fans to take care of shelter animals during the holidays. The 36-year-old shared a photo of one of her rescue dogs to ask her followers to watch over animals who don’t have owners, and ask them to volunteer in the new year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Dec 22, 2019 at 4:31pm PST

“Louise here reminding y’all to love a shelter pet this holiday season, and to add volunteering at your local shelter to your 2020 to do list!” Lambert captioned the picture.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lambert and her mother, Beverly, started MuttNation in 2009 to help animals in need, and have watched the non-profit grow exponentially in the decade since then.

“We’ve been able to help with natural disasters and help shelters renovate, we kind of have our hand in everything,” Lambert told PopCulture.com. “That’s why we wanted to start it, because we wanted control of where the money that we raised could go to. My mom used to be a private investigator, so she vets it pretty hard, wherever we give money to.”

The Texas native is proud to use her celebrity status to help animals –– a cause that has been important to her since before she launched her successful career.

“When you finally get to place in your career where people are paying attention, you have to decide what you want to use your platform for,” Lambert explained. “I just knew right away it was gonna be dogs — I’ve grown up with dogs my whole life and strays and people just dumping them off — I grew up in the country.”

Lambert just announced “Bluebird” as her next single, the second track released off of her latest Wildcard album. One of the lines in the song, “And if the house just keeps on winning / I got a wildcard up my sleeve,” served as the inspiration for the record’s title.

“I got a tattoo last October of the wildcard,” Lambert told Entertainment Tonight. “[It’s] a reminder that I’m queen of my own heart and I pulled out a few wildcards in my life so far – whether it’s relationships or getting out of something that’s bad for you, going with your gut and doing something that’s a risk and it being rewarding. So, I felt like with this album and all that comes with it, it felt like a great title.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz