Miranda Lambert surprised fans this week with a new video for her song "Tequila Does," sharing a live video for the track filmed at a show on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour in 2019. "Filmed this at a show before everything shut down," she wrote on social media alongside a clip from the video. "We miss singing with y’all. But love that you have given this song a life of its own since day one."

The video features footage of Lambert performing the song on stage, taking shots with her band and crew backstage, accepting a tiny bottle of alcohol from a fan in the audience and pouring herself a drink in her dressing room. "Tequila Does" appears on Lambert's 2019 album, Wildcard and was written by the singer with Jack Ingram and John Randall.

"Usually every couple of years, when it's time to write, we'll disappear and go to a pasture somewhere, and stay for three days and have a fire and just write songs," Lambert said in a video describing the story behind the song. "A lot of them end up being about Texas, because you've got three Texans out there. We wrote 'Tin Man' together, so we shared that really special moment together. So after that, writing something like 'Tequila Does,' was kind of like, 'Let's write a fun one. Let's write a fun Texas honky tonk song.'"

"It just is country. And country music makes me happy," she continued. "No matter how rock or edgy or scorned you can get, when you come back to a country song, with a steel guitar, it makes my soul feel like it's on fire. It's my roots. It's what I loved the most about the music that I grew up on, and that's why I love making that kind of music."

"Tequila Does" is a multi-tempo ode to multiple brands of tequila, which Lambert continues to choose over a man. "It starts as a waltz, and it goes to a two-step, and then it goes back to a waltz and back to a two-step," she said. "I just really want to play it at a dive bar or Texas honky tonk. I wanna go play it at Gruene Hall, and I wanna watch the cowboys dance, and I wanna watch what they do and if they can keep up with me."