Miranda Lambert Announces Release Date for New Single, ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash’

Get ready, Miranda Lambert fans, because new music is officially on its way!

The singer used Instagram on Thursday to reveal that her new single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” will be released on July 18.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also shared a sneak peek of the song in a video of herself and her glam team singing along to the track, which is a mid-tempo tune sharing the message that whatever mistakes we might make, they all come out in the wash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jul 11, 2019 at 4:15pm PDT

“It’ll all come out / All come out in the wash / It’ll all come out / All come out in the wash,” Lambert sings as she holds an old-school telephone up to her ear and her actual phone in her hand, giving fans a quick listen to the song’s chorus.

“Y’all! My new single ” It All Comes Out In The Wash” comes out next THURSDAY JULY 18th! #putthatsuckeronspin #GlamJam,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

The Texas native also teased a collaboration with photographer and director Ellen von Unwerth, who appeared in the teaser clip, which could be a hint to the song’s upcoming music video.

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” was written by Lambert and the songwriting trio the Love Junkies, which is made up of hit writers Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose.

Lambert previously opened up about her new music in an interview with Rolling Stone, revealing that the project “does have a little rock vibe to it.”

The singer’s last album was 2016’s double album The Weight of These Wings, and her life has significantly changed since then. That project was written after her divorce with Blake Shelton, and since then, Lambert has gotten married to NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, a shift that will likely be reflected on her upcoming album.

“I think that everything in my life in the last year has weaved itself in,” she reflected. “Taking a break from the road. This [Chicago’s Country LakeShake Festival on Friday, June 21] the first time I will be on stage for a full show in a while, which is a good feeling. I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I’m happy, and working with Jay, that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert.”

The 35-year-old was referring to producer Jay Joyce, who she turned to help make her new album, including its first single.

“It was a change, but I wanted to go in a different direction for this one than I have in the past because I feel like I was in a new place,” she said. “Jay and I had some new chemistry. Sometimes you have to change it up.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin