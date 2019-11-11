Miranda Lambert Reflects on Last Year as She Celebrates 36th Birthday

When Miranda Lambert celebrated her 36th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 10, she had a lot to reflect on. Within the past year, Lambert launched her all-female Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, released her Wildcard album, launched her own line of MuttNation products in Tractor Supply stores nationwide, and married New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin. It was a lot to be thankful for, especially as she launches into another year.

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Nov 10, 2019 at 9:42pm PST

“Thanks 35.. A ‘Wildcard’ year for sure. Hi 36,” Lambert posted on social media, using the hashtags #love #life #music #dogs.

Lambert’s birthday earned her well wishes from plenty of celebrities, who chimed in to help Lambert celebrate her big day.

“Happy Birthday Miranda. Love you so much,” Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild posted.

“Happy birthday darlin!” said Brandi Carlile.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN! We all love you endlessly!” wrote tour opener Elle King.

Carrie Underwood also took the time to wish Lambert a happy birthday, sharing a photo of the two of them at the 2014 CMT Awards together.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Nov 10, 2019 at 10:29am PST

“Happy birthday [Miranda Lambert]!!!” Underwood wrote. “Hope you and yours have the best day! Gonna raise my glass to you and all the good times we’ve shared over the years! Here’s to many more!”

Lambert hasn’t revealed how she celebrated her big day, but she did hint she wanted something low-key over an elaborate party.

“CMAs are always on my birthday week,” Lambert told Taste of Country. “My birthday’s on a Sunday, and CMA work starts Monday, so I think I’m going to wait until the next weekend, because I have the weekend off the road. I’m kind of [a] go sit at my farm with a bonfire and smores type. I’m not like wild, club per se anymore. I used to be. Not club, but like going out to bars. And now I’m like, ‘Friends, let’s sit around the fire and listen to ’90s country.’ That’s more my jam.”

Lambert is nominated for one CMA Award, for Female Vocalist of the Year, a category she shares with Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

