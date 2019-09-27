Miranda Lambert Reacts to Being Named Artist of the Year at Inaugural RIAA Honors

Miranda Lambert is the most-awarded artist in country music history, and she now has another trophy to add to her collection. The 35-year-old was recently named Artist of the Year, at the inaugural RIAA Honors Ceremony, held on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Hit songwriter, and The Highwomen member Natalie Hemby, was on hand to present Lambert with the honor, and perform both “Bluebird” and “Automatic,” songs they wrote together, as part of the evening’s events.

“A great day in D.C. yesterday to celebrate and represent women in music,” Lambert posted on Instagram, along with a photo and video of part of the performance. “Thank you [RIAA Awards] for having us and for the special honor. My friend [Natalie Hemby] and I got to sing a few songs including our new one we wrote with [Luke Dick]. Nat, I love celebrating all we have created together. Thanks for being you.”

“Bluebird” is from Lambert’s upcoming Wildcard album, out on Nov. 1. The Texas native recently opened up about the poignant song, while performing at an industry event celebrating the upcoming release of her new record.

“I haven’t really got to talk about it in front of a crowd yet, but I wrote ‘Bluebird’ with Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick,” Lambert recalled. “Luke had texted me a lot about a poem he had seen somewhere, like an old poem, and said something about keeping a bluebird in your heart. He said, ‘I want to write that with you because I feel like that’s what you did, and that’s what we all do.’

“When we got in the room to write it, it felt really magical because something about a bluebird is hopeful even through blue times,” she continued. “When I sing this song, I feel a little flutter, and I feel every single word of what it means.”

The song includes the line, “And if love keeps giving me lemons / I’ll just mix ’em in my drink,” which Lambert said was very autobiographical for her.

“That was a definite Miranda line because that’s what I do,” Lambert confessed to Entertainment Weekly. “You can’t stay in the moment that’s not good for you. If you keep missing, you have to just keep trying.”

