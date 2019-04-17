Miranda Lambert Opening Act Caylee Hammack Calls Tour Opportunity ‘Unreal’

When Miranda Lambert invited Caylee Hammack to join her for part of Lambert’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019, the rising star was shocked – and is still amazed at the fantastic opportunity she has been given.

“It was unreal to know that I was going on tour with Miranda Lambert,” Hammack told PopCulture.com at a media event. “I got a phone call telling me that I was going on tour with her, and then I met her at the pool at ACMs. I sat there for a minute panicking, wondering ‘Do I talk to her or do I not? Do I talk to her? Do I not?’

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Finally, I introduced myself and she was so very sweet,” she continued. “It was a little girl’s dream. I remember growing up listening to ‘Kerosene’ when I first started singing and all I wanted to be was like her. She was strong, she was independent, she was a woman breaking through the market. Being able to go on tour with someone that I looked up to, that’s unreal.”

Hammack has more in common with Lambert than the ability to sing. Hammack, like Lambert, is also a lover of animals, with both of them also passionate about rescue.

“She does have a lot of animals,” said Hammack. “I’ve realized I wanted a farm, but I want all the little animals that have disabilities or something, and they can’t find a home so I can just have them. Then one of my friends said that’s more of like a petting zoo, and I was like ‘Well, I want a petting zoo just for me.’”

Hammack may not feel worth of joining Lambert, but Lambert says that Hammack, as well as all of her other opening acts – Maren Morris, Elle King, Pistol Annies, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes – deserve to be there.

“I’m so excited and honored to be on tour with some of my favorite artists, who each inspire me in a different way,” Lambert said of the tour. “Maren Morris is a fiery fellow Texas girl that isn’t afraid to take a risk and be who she is. Elle King is a brave, confident and unapologetic artist who is honest about her life and uses it for her art. My fellow Pistol Annies are not only some of my best friends and writing partners, but also make me want to be a better artist every time we take the stage together.

“Tenille, Ashley and Caylee are all women who have something to say and they do it their own way,” she continued. “They are the next generation of fearless female artists and I’m so thrilled to share a stage with them.”

Hammack will kick off the tour on Sept. 13 with King and Pistol Annies, and be on the road with Lambert through Sept. 21. Find a list of all of Hammack’s upcoming shows by visiting Hammack’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison