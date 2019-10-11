Miranda Lambert Shares New Song ‘Tequila Does’ Ahead of Album Release

Miranda Lambert has been steadily gifting fans with songs from her upcoming album, Wildcard, ahead of its release on Nov. 1, and her latest is the playful “Tequila Does,” which finds Lambert singing about how no man can love her like the popular drink.

“Tequila Does” was written by Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and finds Lambert sitting in a bar contemplating a male patron, only to decide she’d rather let Casamigos tequila take her home. The waltzing verses kick into a groovier chorus, only to slow back down again as Lambert explains why she’s choosing Patrón over domestic beer drinking boys.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“‘Cause he don’t love me like tequila does/ Nobody can,” she sings. “He don’t give me that border town buzz/ Like tequila does

“‘Tequila Does’ is country. And country music makes me happy,” Lambert said in a press release. “No matter how rock or edgy or scorned you can get, when you come back to a country song with a steel guitar, it makes my soul feel like it’s on fire.”

Lambert began playing the song live last month, and audiences have been loving the classic country-inspired track. The Texas native is currently on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour with Maren Morris, Elle King, Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack, and the tour will continue through November. In 2020, Lambert will embark on her Wildcard Tour with openers LANCO and Cody Johnson.

Along with “Tequila Does,” fans have heard several other tracks from Wildcard including lead single “It All Comes Out in the Wash, “Locomotive,” “Mess with My Head,” “Bluebird,” “Pretty Bitchin’,” and “Way Too Pretty for Prison,” which features Morris.

“It’s a new phase, a new stage of life and I feel like my music reflects that,” Lambert previously told Rolling Stone of the project, which she made with producer Jay Joyce. “I wanted to go in a different direction for this one than I have in the past because I feel like I was in a new place.”

“I think that everything in my life in the last year has weaved itself in,” she added. “I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I’m happy, and working with Jay, that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin