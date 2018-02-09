Miranda Lambert Says Her Next Project Might Be With Pistol Annies

Miranda Lambert‘s last project, the double album The Weight of These Wings, was released in 2016, so it seems it’s almost time for new music from the country star. According to Lambert, her next release might just have a little assistance.

The singer has been dropping hints for a while that her next record will be with Pistol Annies, the country trio Lambert was a member of along with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

Speaking to The Highway’s Storme Warren, Lambert revealed that while the trio has been working on new music, fans shouldn’t count on an album anytime soon.

“Well, we’re not close yet,” Lambert said, though she said the trio are working on material.

“Literally the other night I had a song that kind of just came out of the air to me, and I sent a verse and a chorus to the girls,” she said. “I sent them half a song, and within three minutes, I had a whole song. They both sent me a verse back. And I was, ‘And, we’re back.’ We’re very much in the spirit of the Annies right now.”

The singer added that her bandmates are also working on various projects, which makes it hard to put an album together quickly, although she did note that her goal is to have new Annies music written in 2018.

As for when it will be released, she wasn’t so sure. Pistol Annies released two albums, 2011’s Hell on Heels and 2013’s Annie Up before taking a hiatus so three women could focus on their solo careers.

In a July interview, Lambert promised Billboard a new Pistol Annies record in 2018, and last month, she used Instagram to share that she was working on new music for the group.

“I sing (and write ….and drink) in the shower,” she wrote. “#andsoitbegins#music #maybepistolannies.”

