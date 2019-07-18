Miranda Lambert’s New Album Includes a Maren Morris Duet, ‘Too Pretty For Prison’

Miranda Lambert has already dropped “It All Comes Out in the Wash” and “Locomotive” from her upcoming new album, but now we know another detail as well. The 35-year-old reveals that her next project also includes a collaboration with her good friend, and upcoming Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour opening act, Maren Morris as well.

“This new record has so many little details on it that become my favorites every time I listen, but one of those details is a fellow Texan and labelmate,” Lambert revealed to iHeartRadio. “My friend Maren Morris sang on a song with me that I also wrote with The Love Junkies, and I knew from the second we were writing it that I would love to have Maren on it. It popped in my head right away before the song was even done.

“So, I asked her to come in and sing on it,” she continued. “It’s such a girl anthem. It’s called ‘Too Pretty For Prison,’ and it was actually inspired by Karen Fairchild. We were having a wine night and I always tell all of my friends leaving, ‘Don’t leave if you’ve been drinking, because you’re too pretty for prison.’ So, thanks Karen, for sharing that wine bottle with me and for taking an Uber.”

Morris also spoke out about the surprise duet, gushing over Lambert in her Instagram Story.

“Love you, [Miranda Lambert],” Morris gushed. “So excited for our song to come out! [flame emoji].

Prior to announcing Morris was a guest on the new record, Lambert hinted that she had a good friend joining her on one of the tracks.

“There is a collab,” Lambert told Billboard. “I’m going to save it for later. There is a collaboration with a friend on this record, so that’s really fun and exciting. I’m glad the single’s coming out, because that means the closer it is to the time for everyone to hear all the music. So, you know, I’m just ready to jump into the next phase.”

The Texas native, who says her next project will be out later this year, was inspired for much of the music by her time spent in New York City after marrying NYC police officer Brendan McLoughlin.

“This record has a lot of little rock ‘n’ roll influences in it,” said the singer. “I think spending a lot of time in New York City kind of brought that into my art. I’ve also been on a huge rock ‘n’ roll kick lately. I’ve been on a Fleetwood Mac, Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin kick, so I think some of that’s reflected as well.”

