Miranda Lambert Calls Her Mother Her ‘Best Friend’ in Touching Mother’s Day Tribute

Miranda Lambert took time to celebrate her mother, Beverly Lambert, in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 11. The singer shared a photo of the two together, along with a touching tribute.

“Today I celebrate the woman who raised me to love Jesus, Daddy, music and mutts,” Lambert captioned the photo. “Thanks mom for being my best friend. And thank you to all the amazing moms, step- moms, God moms and fur moms for making the world go round! [heart emoji] [Bev Lambert] [throwback Alaska]”

While it’s unclear whether the photo was taken before or after Lambert’s surprise wedding to new husband Brendan McLoughlin, Lambert has spoken out plenty of times before about the unwavering support of both her mother and her father, Rick. It was Beverly who helped Lambert launch MuttNation in 2009, thanks to their shared love of animals.

“Music and rescue animals are the two driving forces in my life and I’m so fortunate that the success I’ve had with my music allows me to help shelter animals more than I dreamed possible,” Lambert said of the MuttNation cause. “Just in this past year alone, we helped 1,776 shelter pets find their forever homes.”

In addition to working on MuttNation, which will once again return to CMA Fest for the annual MuttNation March, Lambert is also working on new music! The singer, who last released The Weight of These Wings in 2016, promises a new project is already in the works, which she will release as fast as she can.

“I feel like I’m taking some risks and not being afraid,” Lambert told The Tennessean. “I’m going into fearless mode musically and heart wise. I feel like they go hand-in-hand. I’m jumping out there and taking risks, and I feel good about it. I’m going in and we’re making it, and we’re putting it out as fast as we can.”

Lambert will play several fairs and festivals this summer before she launches her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour this fall. Find dates at MirandaLambert.com.

To help support the MuttNation Foundation, visit their website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer