Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town Announce Co-Headlining The Bandwagon Tour

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are hitting the road for a co-headlining tour this summer! The reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and reigning CMA Vocal Group of the Year will kick off their warm-weather trek on July 12, in Charlotte, N.C.

We couldn’t be more excited to #geton tour and spend part of our summer with @mirandalambert! For more info and dates go to https://t.co/YgjulaGXfN #TheBandWagonTour pic.twitter.com/FPTyHhyiqn — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) January 11, 2018

“We couldn’t be more excited to #geton tour and spend part of our summer with @mirandalambert!” LBT shared on social media.

“Y’all come #geton the bandwagon this summer with me and @LittleBigTown!” echoed Lambert. “#TheBandwagonTour.”

This isn’t the first time the country music hitmakers have joined forces. The five of them previously sang together on Lambert’s “Smokin’ and Drinkin’” single, from her 2014 Platinum album.

Little Big Town will first kick off their The Breakers Tour on Feb. 8 in Oklahoma City, Okla., with Midland and Kacey Musgraves serving as their opening act. Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies Tour will kick off on Jan. 18, with Jon Pardi serving as her opening act.

Dates for The Band Wagon Tour are listed below. Ticket and venue information can be found by visiting LittleBigTown.com or MirandaLambert.com.

The Bandwagon Tour Dates:

7/12/18 Charlotte, N.C.

7/13/18 Cincinnati, Ohio

7/14/18 Indianapolis, Ind.

7/20/18 Hartford, Conn.

7/21/18 Mansfield, Mass.

8/2/18 Orange Beach, Ala.

8/3/18 Tampa, Fla.

8/4/18 West Palm Beach, Fla.

8/16/18 Darien Center N.Y.

8/17/18 Pittsburgh, Penn.

8/18/18 Philadelphia, Penn.

8/23/18 Toronto, Ontario

8/24/18 Clarkston, Miss.

