Miranda Lambert Announces ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash’ Official Video Release Details

Miranda Lambert just announced plans to release the official video for her current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” on Thursday, Aug. 29. The Texan also shared a snippet of the video on social media. The song is from Lambert’s upcoming Wildcard album, out on Nov. 1.

View this post on Instagram



“It All Comes Out in the Wash. 12p CT Thursday,” Lambert wrote. “Check out the music video trailer on [YouTube] now.”

In the video trailer, which lasts about 30 seconds, Lambert can be seen getting down and dirty driving ATVs in the mud, and then cleaning up the vehicles, while dressed in fun retro clothes.

Lambert wrote “It All Comes Out in the Wash, with the Love Junkies, made up of Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey.

“I had the title for a while written down in my phone,” Lambert recalled to Nash Country Daily. “We like to talk about girly things and things going on in life when we write together. I feel like the song is just kind of a mix of scenarios that all of us have either been a part of or seen or something that’s happened in all of our lives, and realizing that when you have something in your life that’s a little unclean at times or hurtful or a moment that you wish would pass, it does all pass and it all comes out in the wash.

“That’s something that all of our moms would say to us when we were little — let’s not worry about a stain,” she added. “I’m really proud of it. It’s a really fun song.”

Lambert wrote another song with the Love Junkies, “Way Too Pretty for Prison,” which is already becoming one of her favorite tracks.

“This new record has so many little details on it that become my favorites every time I listen, but one of those details is a fellow Texan and labelmate,” Lambert told iHeartRadio. “My friend Maren Morris sang on a song with me that I also wrote with The Love Junkies, and I knew from the second we were writing it that I would love to have Maren on it. It popped in my head right away before the song was even done.

“So, I asked her to come in and sing on it,” she continued. “It’s such a girl anthem. It’s called ‘Too Pretty For Prison,’ and it was actually inspired by Karen Fairchild. We were having a wine night and I always tell all of my friends leaving, ‘Don’t leave if you’ve been drinking, because you’re too pretty for prison.’ So, thanks Karen, for sharing that wine bottle with me and for taking an Uber.”

