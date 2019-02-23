Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Was Reportedly Recently Engaged to Another Woman

Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin reportedly almost married someone else before meeting the country music superstar.

The NYPD officer was allegedly engaged to another woman—fellow Staten Island native Jackie Bruno — until just months before marrying Lambert.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to PEOPLE, McLoughlin proposed to his now-ex-fiancée with a 1.21-carat, round, brilliant cut diamond ring, set in an 18-carat white gold band. The ring and matching wedding band were worth approximately $15,000.

The report claims that McLoughlin and Bruno’s engagement ended when Kaihla Rettinger, the mother of McLoughlin’s 3-month-old son, messaged his former fiancée to let Bruno know Rettinger was seven months pregnant with the police officer’s child. She had also been living with him and his family, a source told the publication.

McLoughlin’s son was born on Nov. 5, three days after he met the “Tin Man” singer.

The outlet reported that McLoughlin spent Thanksgiving with Rettinger and his newborn son. It is not clear whether he and Rettinger were romantically involved at the time, but the source claimed there was “overlap” between Rettinger and Lambert, with the insider adding that McLoughlin had a “history of cheating.”

Lambert shocked fans when she announced she tied the knot with the police officer and sharing two photos from their special day. The newlyweds got hitched on Jan. 26 and kept their big new under wraps for three weeks before Lambert broke the news.

“I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” the country star, who split from her latest boyfriend, Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker in late August, captioned an Instagram post from the big day. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for… me. #theone”

Lambert and McLoughlin reportedly met on Nov. 2, when Lambert was in New York City to perform on Good Morning America with her group Pistol Annies, and bandmasters Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe. The same night, the group performed at a concert at New York City’s The Town Hall. McLoughlin is a police officer stationed in the South Midtown District, and he has been spotted by fans in the past keeping the peace while the morning show tapes.