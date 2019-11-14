Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Mark First CMA Awards Together in Stylish Ensembles

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin made their CMA Awards debut this year in killer outfits. The couple walked the red carpet together with Lambert donning a stunning pink, patterned dress that opened to expose one of her toned legs. She also wore her hair down with highlights. McLoughlin accompanied his wife with a tux and gelled-up hair.

The big night for country music comes almost a year since the couple met while Lambert performed on Good Morning America. The pair started dating and their whirlwind romance led to a secret wedding in Nashville in early 2019.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lambert and McLoughlin were also spotted sitting together in the audience, as the cameras frequently panned to the couple during the awards show broadcast. Lambert took the stage early in the telecast to perform her hit single “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

The country music star has opened up about her whirlwind romance with McLoughlin in the past. In a recent appearance on The View she recalled meeting the NYPD officer.

“We did GMA, it was my first time to do morning TV in like five years, because it’s morning television,” Lambert said earlier this week. “I’m a singer. I’m like, ‘It’s harsh.’ But I did, and the girls spotted him and invited him to our show. He’s beautiful. He’s a cutie. The girls kind of invited him, the girls and my security guy Tom, invited him behind my back to my show. I don’t really have game, so I was really nervous. It worked out.”

Since their wedding, the couple splits their time between Nashville and New York City.

“It’s been awesome,” Lambert gushed. “I’ve been [in New York City] several times over the past decade for work, but I never just came to New York to disappear in the city and have fun and be a part of it… I’ve learned to embrace it. I think it creeped into my art a little bit too, which is what I was hoping.”

Lambert also celebrated the launch of her new album Wildcard on Nov. 1, her first record since The Weight of These Wings was released in 2016.

“I brought it back to straight down the middle Miranda Lambert,” Lambert told The New York Times of the new album. “People want the humor, the sarcasm, something not too musically out there. And I get that. But would I love to just go off and make a stone cold country record? Hell, yes. Maybe I will. You have to grow as an artist. I can’t sing ‘Mama’s Broken Heart’ when I’m 80 years old. That’d be weird.”