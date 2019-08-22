Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are All Smiles Walking ACM Honors Blue Carpet

Miranda Lambert attended the annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday, Aug. 21, with the star receiving support from husband Brendan McLoughlin on the blue carpet at the event. The couple posed for photos together with Lambert holding some new hardware, with the duo happily smiling as they celebrated the star’s latest achievement.

Lambert wore a black tuxedo-inspired dress with purple heels and carried a black bag while her husband opted for a white T-shirt under a checked blazer along with jeans and peach-colored sneakers.

Before the event, Lambert was the most-awarded artist in ACM history with 32 trophies, and the Texas native extended that streak once inside. During the show, Lambert took the stage before Keith Urban arrived to present her with the ACM Gene Weed Milestone award, which celebrates a person in country music who had an outstanding year of achievement.

“In 2005, Miranda came out and we toured together. It’s crazy — that was 14 years ago,” Urban recalled while presenting Lambert with the honor. “What I love about her is that I saw a kindred spirit right away. She did what I used to do: whoever I was opening for, I used to sit in front of the stage and watch every show and I’d be taking mental notes. She was at the front of my show every night we played. And I remember thinking, ‘I know that person really well.’ And now, watching your journey go from that to making records that were always about you. You followed your muse wherever you went. You made the records you wanted to make. You stayed true to yourself, and here you are accepting this award.”

Lambert and Urban also teamed up to sing Lambert’s “The House That Built Me,” with Lambert giving a speech of her own that thanked those who supported her from the time she was a teenager playing clubs in Texas.

“I mostly just want to thank Nashville, and the people who move here because they loved country music,” she said. “I couldn’t believe that we’d get to live this amazing life and follow our dreams and just be part of this awesome family. Some days it feels like I’ve been doing it for two days, and some days it feels like 200 years. And I’ll never get over it.”

