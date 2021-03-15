✖

Miranda Lambert won the Grammy for Best Country Album for Wildcard during Sunday night's show, and her celebration after the fact was pretty simple. Speaking to SiriusXM after the show, the country star opened up about her post-win plans, revealing that a trip to a restaurant was the only thing she had in mind.

"It's very low-key out here right now in Los Angeles, so we're gonna go to a table for four and drink some cocktails and have some bad food for us," Lambert said. "That's how I celebrate. Pizza." She also joked that she'd be having an early night, explaining that staying up late would be a "challenge." "Since 2020, I don't stay up until 12," she said. "I've got to condition myself." Lambert has now won a total of three Grammy Awards, and she shared that she's not sure where she'll put her newest trophy, since she just moved into a new home. "We just moved and haven't fully unpacked everything," she said. "I'm going to have to dig out its brothers and sisters and put them up on the mantle."

(Photo: Getty / Kevin Mazur)

During her acceptance speech, the Texas native shared that the country music community is "such a family." "I feel like holding this right now, I'm holding it for all of us — especially us girls," she said, lifting her trophy. "I'm very thankful for this." For the first time in history, all five nominees in the category were female solo artists or groups with female members, with Lambert joined by Ingrid Andress, Brandy Clark, Little Big Town and Ashley McBryde. Lambert also thanked her producer Jay Joyce and "all the songwriters and musicians who made Wildcard what it is," as well as her band and crew, her fans, manager, family and husband Brendan McLoughlin.

After the show, the 37-year-old told PEOPLE and other outlets that winning in a category of all-women nominees and female-led bands was "really cool. These are all really strong records and all of my friends — I mean, I just met Ingrid, but I respect what she does." "To me, it felt like whoever won, we were winning for each other, for Nashville, you know what I mean?" she continued. "We've been FaceTiming with everybody at home, so this isn't just mine, this is ours, especially as a group of women."

With three shows scheduled in Texas in April, Lambert added that she's looking forward to getting back on the road. "'Bluebird' was a big song for me and I haven't got to sing it with them and play it with the band much and so I'm excited to do that," she said. "This feels really good in a year where you're like, 'What's happening? Does that doesn't mean anything anymore?' But knowing that the music helped get people through, including myself, I know that the celebration will be even bigger when we get back together."