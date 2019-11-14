Miranda Lambert Is Grateful to Be Part of the CMA Awards, Even Without a Win

Miranda Lambert was nominated for one CMA Award, for Female Vocalist of the Year, a category she shared with Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves, with Musgraves walking way with the trophy. But Lambert was far from disappointed. The 36-year-old is just grateful to be part of the annual celebration of country music, even if all she does is sit in her seat.

“I love being part of the CMAs,” Lambert told CMT. “It’s like a reunion, kind of, and it feels so homey because it’s in Nashville. At this point I’m just happy to be there and sit in the crowd and watch the show and enjoy it.”

Lambert performed her current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash” as part of a female-focused awards show, which Lambert said came at a pivotal time in the genre.

“It’s always an appropriate time to celebrate women in general, but especially in country music,” Lambert noted.

Lambert has won 13 CMA Awards throughout her career so far, but her favorite memory is from her first CMA Awards win, in 2010.

“I’m so blessed that I’ve won a few, and I’m so thankful for those moments, because that was a goal I set as a little girl,” Lambert noted. “My favorite CMA Award memory is probably when Loretta Lynn handed me my first award. It was insane. You can’t even dream that up.”

Lambert, who also has more ACM Awards than any other artist, doesn’t like to keep her trophies out for others to see – a fact that is slightly unsettling to her new in-laws.

“Ironically enough, I have a room that’s my music room, right in the front door, but it’s like a study,” Lambert told Taste of Country. “It’s got shelves, so I have my plaques, but it has doors. It’s paned doors, but I like to close them sometimes. I don’t care about that. My in-laws are in town right now, and I had the doors closed. My mother-in-law was like, ‘You should show this off! You worked so hard.’ I know, but I feel like it’s really nice to have all that.”

Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin made their CMA Awards debut by walking the red carpet together. Lambert just dropped her latest album, Wildcard. Purchase the record and find tour dates by visiting her website.

