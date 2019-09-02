Miranda Lambert Fans React to Her Destroying the Beach Ball During Weekend Concert

Miranda Lambert’s fans are reacting to the recent video that is circulating on social media of her hysterically deflating a beach ball. The incident occurred during her Saturday night (Aug. 31) show in Allentown, Pennsylvania, when a colorful beach ball made its way towards the stage, where Lambert wasted no time in making sure the beach ball stopped making its rounds.

this was such a Miranda Lambert thing to do 🤣🔪 pic.twitter.com/LEZgRYXZBQ — Kara (@karadodge) September 1, 2019

“I love y’all but we’re not at the damn beach,” Lambert said from stage, in a video that was shared by a fan at the show. “We’re singing country music tonight.”

The fan who posted the video, Kara, captioned it by saying, “This was such a Miranda Lambert thing to do,” with fans quickly chiming in to echo her sentiments.

“What was that song about slashing up his car?” wrote one person.

“Gotta love that Miranda attitude!” said another.

“DIVA,” one person simply stated.

One fan commented that this wasn’t the first time Lambert took out her feelings on a beach ball.

“I was at the show too!” said the fan. “Googled Miranda Lambert stabs a beach ball & it’s not the first time!! In 2016, she had a pocketknife necklace ready.”

Indeed, Lambert has a lengthy history of bringing an end to a beach ball during one her shows. Even as long as a decade ago, the country music superstar was complaining about their annoying presence at shows.

“I hate beach balls,” Lambert told The Dial-Global (via The Boot), while serving as the opening act on Kenny Chesney’s Sun City Carnival Tour in 2009. “I just feel like people are so distracted from the music when they’re trying to worry about a beach ball hitting them in the head and bouncing around like a volleyball. And people down front get hit in the back of the head, because they don’t see it coming.”

Even back then, before Lambert had fully reached headliner status, she was willing to put a swift – and permanent – end to beach balls during a show.

“This one guy hit me in the face during ‘Gunpowder and Lead’ at one arena out with Kenny with this giant beach ball,” she recalled. “That’s when I decided … I had actually popped that ball with the heel of my shoe, but I started keeping a knife on the drum riser for occasions just like that!”

Lambert will kick off her beach ball-free Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour on Sept. 13 in Connecticut. Find dates at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Ethan Miller