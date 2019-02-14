Miranda Lambert Fans in Awe of Singer’s Alleged Salad Incident

Miranda Lambert made headlines on Wednesday after it was reported that she got into an altercation at a restaurant over the weekend that ended with her dumping a salad onto a woman’s lap, a story her fans were clearly pleased to hear.

After the news was reported, many of them used Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation, with several people applauding Lambert’s actions.

“Miranda Lambert dumping her salad on a woman is a mood,” one person tweeted.

Miranda Lambert dumps salad on woman as a headline made me immediately think “the woman probably deserved it” #salad — Pete Winslow (@petewwinslow) February 13, 2019

“Honestly I would pay miranda lambert to dump a salad on me,” wrote another.

so Miranda Lambert dumped a salad on a woman’s head during an argument…

I am inspired — caitlyn jesse frazier (@CaitieJ13) February 13, 2019

A third fan offered a twist on the lyrics to Lambert’s hit song “Kerosene.”

Forget your high society, I’m soakin it in salad greens 🎤🎸 #MirandaLambert #goals — Robin 🇺🇸 (@mississippichik) February 14, 2019

Someone else shared their version of Lambert’s 10-Year Challenge.

One tweet read, “My new professional goal is to earn enough that I would consider dumping a $20 Stoney River salad on someone’s head.”

Country singer Mickey Guyton called Lambert her “hero.”

Someone else turned the incident into a Valentine’s Day poem.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

F*ck with Miranda Lambert

You’ll get salad on you!! Happy Valentine’s Day! pic.twitter.com/uwcJb93Tne — 𝒮𝑜𝓊𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓇𝓃 𝐵𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒 𝒜𝓃𝓃𝒾𝑒 🎀 (@HotSouthrnMesss) February 14, 2019

TMZ initially reported that Lambert, her mom and a family friend were dining at Stoney River Steakhouse in Nashville on Sunday when the woman’s husband reportedly got into a verbal altercation with Lambert’s friend. The fight reportedly began in the men’s restroom over a comment about millennials and their phones.

The man reportedly then went up to Lambert’s table and “started screaming,” at which point the singer “had to be held back,” according to witnesses. Lambert allegedly then “started mouthing off” before walking over to the man’s wife, getting “feisty” with her and dumping the salad.

Law enforcement responded to a call about two men fighting, though when police arrived, Lambert and her party had left. No report was filed and the singer has not publicly commented on the incident.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018