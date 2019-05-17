Miranda Lambert Offers Fans a Chance to Attend CMA Fest With Her Idyllwind Fashion Line

Miranda Lambert will make several appearances at the upcoming CMA Fest, both performing by herself and as part of her Pistol Annies trio, as well as to host her MuttNation March. Now, the singer is offering fans a chance to attend as well, with a contest hosted by her own Idyllwind fashion line.

“Idyllwind wants to send you to [CMA Fest]! Go to Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert to find out how to win tickets, a trip and [money bag emoji],” Lambert shared on social media.

On Idyllwind’s Instagram page, Lambert revealed how fans can enter for chances to win one of the prizes.

“We want to send you to [CMA Fest]!” Lambert announced. “For a chance to win a pair of CMA Fest weekend pass tickets, a $1000 travel voucher, and a $500 Idyllwind gift card follow the steps below.”

To enter the contest, as Lambert shares, fans need to like the post, follow Idyllwind on Instagram, and tag two friends in the comment section. The contest will end at 11:59 p.m. CST on May 19. Winners will be announced in the Instagram post on May 22 at 2:00 p.m. CST. A complete list of rules can be found by visiting Idyllwind’s website.

Lambert also just used social media to urge her fans to participate in the MuttNation March, held on Thursday, June 6, to help kick off four days of CMA Fest.

“Hey y’all, it’s Miranda,” Lambert said in a video shared on social media. “I just wanted to remind everybody that Thursday, June 6, we’re kicking off CMA Fest with our Mutt March. We did it in 2017 and it was a huge turnout; we had over a thousand people marching for the mutts. So I’m encouraging everybody to make it bigger and better this year.

“It’s just raising awareness and funds for shelter pets and adoptable animals,” she continued. “You can register at MuttNation.com, and if you can’t be there, we also have a virtual march going on. So, check out MuttNation.com, come and join me, and save all the doggies. See y’all there.”

Lambert and Pistol Annies are currently scheduled to perform at CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8, at Nissan Stadium. Lambert will kick off her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour in September. Find dates and venue information by visiting MirandaLambert.com.

