Miranda Lambert Tipped off Problems With Evan Felker Months Ago

Fans of Miranda Lambert believe that she may have hinted at her new boyfriend’s divorce months before their relationship went public in a post on Instagram.

Last week, news broke that Lambert is dating Evan Felker, lead singer of the Turnpike Troubadours, who opened for Lambert on tour earlier this year. At the same time, it was revealed that Felker abruptly filed for divorce from his wife, Staci Felker, in order to be with Lambert.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To some, the news reflected poorly on Lambert, who has come between married couples before, and Felker, who was accused of “abandoning” his wife in court filings related to the divorce. Now, fans have noticed a correlation to an Instagram post Lambert made on Feb. 7. The singer posed in front of a mirror with blocky red letters across the top.

“I do this thing called whatever I want,” it read. Lambert wore a coy smile in the picture.

A source told PEOPLE that the photo was indeed a subtle reference to her budding romance with Felker. They added that another post in March related to Felker as well. It showed two notebooks and pencils, guitar capos, and two cans of beer.

“Tool. #Texas #cowrite #happyhours,” Lamber wrote alongside the black and white image. Insiders said that Modelo is Felker’s favorite beer, and he’s known for writing on the specific type of paper pictured.

To add to the intrigue, Lambert reportedly began texting Felker before the tour began by suggesting that they do some writing together on the road.

“They had never met and she had started texting him about looking forward to playing together and getting to know each other and maybe they could write because she really liked his writing sort of thing,” said the source. “It started very much about work. He was completely thrilled. By the time he was leaving for tour, it had become a lot flirtier.”

Felker’s wife, Staci, has not been shy about the heartbreak of the whole situation. She reportedly learned about her husband’s infidelity in late March, after weeks of him delaying his return home. She posted a selfie on her Instagram story in the midst of the drama with the caption “PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you.”

The two were together for about five years, according to insiders, though they were married for less than two. Felker and Lambert have not commented on the drama.