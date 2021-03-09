Miranda Lambert, Evan Felker Drama Sparks Twitter Controversy

Country

Drama has been brewing around Miranda Lambert recently after reports surfaced that the singer is dating musician Evan Felker, who filed for divorce from his wife Staci Felker in February, E! News reports.

Felker’s band, the Turnpike Troubadours, served as opening act on Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies tour on select dates in early February. A source told Us Weekly that things just “happened” between the pair while Lambert was still technically with now-ex Anderson East.

After the reports broke this week, Staci took to Instagram on Thursday to share a PSA-type post inspiring others to push on through hard times.

Alongside a teary selfie, she wrote, “If Staci Felker can make it through this week, SO CAN YOU.”

All the speculation prompted fans to start weighing in on Twitter, with many admonishing Lambert for her perceived behavior.

Messages of support for Staci have also been pouring in.

Even Lambert’s ex-husband, Blake Shelton, seemed to weigh in on the drama on Twitter.

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up,” he wrote on April 25. “But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

He also retweeted this GIF, which seems to sum up his feelings on the situation.

