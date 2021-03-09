Miranda Lambert, Evan Felker Drama Sparks Twitter Controversy

Drama has been brewing around Miranda Lambert recently after reports surfaced that the singer is dating musician Evan Felker, who filed for divorce from his wife Staci Felker in February, E! News reports.

Felker’s band, the Turnpike Troubadours, served as opening act on Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies tour on select dates in early February. A source told Us Weekly that things just “happened” between the pair while Lambert was still technically with now-ex Anderson East.

After the reports broke this week, Staci took to Instagram on Thursday to share a PSA-type post inspiring others to push on through hard times.

(Photo: Instagram / @stacifelker)

Alongside a teary selfie, she wrote, “If Staci Felker can make it through this week, SO CAN YOU.”

All the speculation prompted fans to start weighing in on Twitter, with many admonishing Lambert for her perceived behavior.

Miranda Lambert sucks so bad. She’s prob just sitting at home like pic.twitter.com/w3yPCi9rGr — Jasmin Maher (@jasmin_maher) April 27, 2018

watch out now 🕷🕸 @mirandalambert u should be ashamed. i hope your career crumbles just like your sad stolen relationships. #BlackWidow — gotthatgoodgood (@slickrickmfs) April 27, 2018

Miranda Lambert knows what married means, right? 🤦‍♀️ — Tessa (@TessaTeevan) April 27, 2018

Messages of support for Staci have also been pouring in.

I apologize for retweeting this crap but I just want to send love to Staci Felker who is handling this ugly mess like a queen. They broke her heart, but they didn’t break her. 👏👏 https://t.co/3nxQSiXMXQ — Peggy (@HoYeahPeggy) April 26, 2018

I love Miranda Lambert, but her choices have been questionable in this situation. In the spirit of women supporting women, I want to send loads of love and kind thoughts into the universe for Staci Felker… Know you are so enough, and so loved, even from Australia ❤ — Ruby Lou (@rubyrainbowlou) April 27, 2018

Even Lambert’s ex-husband, Blake Shelton, seemed to weigh in on the drama on Twitter.

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up,” he wrote on April 25. “But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 25, 2018

He also retweeted this GIF, which seems to sum up his feelings on the situation.

RT @blakeshelton: Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!! pic.twitter.com/4mAMZ1k6bo — MichaelAnthony (@mikeai77) April 25, 2018

