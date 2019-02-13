Miranda Lambert Dumps Salad on Woman’s Head After Altercation

Miranda Lambert was dining at a Nashville restaurant over the weekend when she reportedly dumped salad on a woman after becoming involved in a "heated exchange," TMZ reports.

Sources say the altercation took place on Sunday at Stoney River Steakhouse, where Lambert was eating with her mom and a family friend. An older man reportedly got into a verbal altercation with Lambert's friend and "things started spiraling out of control," with law enforcement responding to a call about two men fighting.

Law enforcement sources say that Lambert became involved in the incident after the woman's husband reportedly picked a fight with Lambert's friend in the men's restroom. The fight reportedly began over a comment about millennials and their phones.

The man then went up to Lambert's table and "started screaming," at which point the singer "had to be held back," according to witnesses. Lambert allegedly then "started mouthing off" before walking over to the man's wife, getting "feisty" with her and dumping a salad on her.

When police arrived, Lambert had left and no report was filed.

The Texas native will next hit the stage on April 1 for the Loretta Lynn: All-Star Birthday Concert in Nashville with her trio, Pistol Annies. Other artists performing during the show include Garth Brooks, Brandy Clark, Alan Jackson, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Darius Rucker, George Strait, Keith Urban, Jack White, Trisha Yearwood and more.

This year, Lambert and the Annies will also appear at multiple festivals including the Watershed Music and Camping Festival at Washington's Gorge Amphitheater in August. The Pistol Annies' most recent album, Interstate Gospel, was released in November 2018. The group has not announced plans to tour and Lambert is continuing her recent tradition of staying fairly absent from the public eye.

She also now rarely gives interviews, but did recently speak to ACM Tempo magazine about a songwriting trip to Marfa, Texas, with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall that resulted in her breakup ballad "Tin Man."

"We were just free. We didn't have any goals or plans, we just wrote," Lambert said, via CMT.com. "I think being out in West Texas where it's vast and beautiful and there's nothing for miles just makes you listen to yourself and the thoughts. It really stirs up creativity."

She also shared that the group knew the vulnerable song was a special one as soon as they started writing it.

"We knew ('Tin Man') was special the second the first verse went down on paper," Lambert said. "I'm thankful to be able to share in the good and the bad and ups and downs of life through music. Telling the truth is scary but it's worth it."

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Tran