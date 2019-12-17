Miranda Lambert Duets With Randy Houser for Surprise Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty Cover

Randy Houser had a special guest during his show at New York City’s Webster Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11 surprising the crowd with an appearance by Miranda Lambert, who joined Houser for a performance of Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn’s 1971 duet “After the Fire is Gone.”

Wearing a star-printed sweater and holding a cup in her hand, Lambert joined Houser, who was strumming an acoustic guitar as he traded lines with the “Bluebird” singer. The crowd clearly appreciated the duet, offering plenty of cheers for the pair’s rendition.

Lambert previously covered the song with Dierks Bentley in 2013. The Texas native also teamed up with Houser at the Allentown Fair in August when the two performed Brooks & Dunn’s “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” “After the Fire is Gone” was the first duet recorded by Twitty and Lynn, who ultimately became one of country music’s most iconic duos, recording 11 albums together and earning five No. 1 songs.

After Wednesday’s show, Lambert posted a photo of herself, Houser and Paul Cauthen, who was touring with Houser.

“Got to catch my good friend @randyhouser show last night with @paulcauthen at @websterhall in NYC,” she wrote. “Randy and I sang ‘After The Fire Is Gone’ A classic! Thanks for letting me sit in. #countrymusic #countryboys.”

Lambert was likely in the Big Apple to spend time with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who is an officer with the NYPD. The couple splits their time between New York City and Nashville, and New York served as new inspiration for Lambert for her latest album, Wildcard.

“New York is such a city full of art of all kinds and so, if you go there open minded, all the creativity is gonna surround you,” she told PopCulture.com. “I was really excited to just kind of…I’ve only been to New York City a lot to work, so spending time there and actually soaking in the city was amazing.”

“You can kind of walk around anonymously in the city some and just people watch and sort of be in your own head and still be surrounded by people,” she explained. “So in a way, you can get lonely if you want to even though there’s a million people around and I don’t think there’s another city like that.”

Houser has been touring through most of 2019 in support of his latest album, Magnolia, which was released in January.

