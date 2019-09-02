Watch Miranda Lambert Deflate a Beach Ball in Concert: ‘We’re Not at the Beach!’

Miranda Lambert wasn’t having anything to do with a beach ball floating through the crowd at a recent show. While performing at the Allentown Fair in Pennsylvania over the weekend, a beach ball meandered its way through the crowd and onto the stage, where Lambert quickly deflated the ball.

this was such a Miranda Lambert thing to do 🤣🔪 pic.twitter.com/LEZgRYXZBQ — Kara (@karadodge) September 1, 2019

“I love y’all but we’re not at the damn beach,” Lambert said from stage, in a video posted by a fan. “We’re singing country music tonight.”

Lambert wrapped up her run of fairs and festivals this summer, and is now getting ready to head out on her all-female Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour this fall. Lambert’s trio, Pistol Annies, will join her for all dates, along with a rotating list of opening acts including Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.

“I get to go watch these girls every night and get inspired and try to go kill it after I watch a full show of girls who killed it,” Lambert told Woman’s Day. “It’s such a driving force to lift each other up and push each other.

“I’m in a group with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley called Pistol Annies,” she continued. “We put into songs the things you talk about at a girls’ night with wine. We want other women to know that they’re not alone. We’re not afraid to talk about the good, bad, and ugly, because it’s real.”

Lambert will likely perform her duet with Morris, “Too Pretty for Prison,” during Morris’ run with Lambert. The song was inspired by a conversation Lambert had with Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild.

“This new record has so many little details on it that become my favorites every time I listen, but one of those details is a fellow Texan and labelmate,” Lambert told iHeartRadio. “My friend Maren Morris sang on a song with me that I also wrote with The Love Junkies, and I knew from the second we were writing it that I would love to have Maren on it. It popped in my head right away before the song was even done.

“So, I asked her to come in and sing on it,” she continued. “It’s such a girl anthem. It’s called ‘Too Pretty For Prison,’ and it was actually inspired by Karen Fairchild. We were having a wine night and I always tell all of my friends leaving, ‘Don’t leave if you’ve been drinking, because you’re too pretty for prison.’ So, thanks Karen, for sharing that wine bottle with me and for taking an Uber.”

Find a list of all Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour dates at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / C Flanigan