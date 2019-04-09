Miranda Lambert Opening Act Caylee Hammack Has Starstruck Reaction to Tour Reveal

Miranda Lambert’s upcoming Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019 has a slew of opening acts, including Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde and rising star Caylee Hammack, who still can’t believe that one of her biggest dreams is coming true.

𝕀 𝕨𝕚𝕤𝕙 𝕀 𝕔𝕠𝕦𝕝𝕕 𝕘𝕠 𝕓𝕒𝕔𝕜 𝕚𝕟 𝕥𝕚𝕞𝕖 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕥𝕖𝕝𝕝 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕝𝕖 𝕘𝕚𝕣𝕝 𝕤𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕒𝕝𝕠𝕟𝕘 𝕥𝕠 𝕂𝕖𝕣𝕠𝕤𝕖𝕟𝕖 𝕠𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕣𝕒𝕕𝕚𝕠 𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕨𝕠𝕦𝕝𝕕 𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕖𝕟. 𝔹𝕦𝕥 𝕤𝕙𝕖 𝕡𝕣𝕠𝕓𝕒𝕓𝕝𝕪 𝕨𝕠𝕦𝕝𝕕𝕟’𝕥 𝕓𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕖𝕧𝕖 𝕚𝕥. pic.twitter.com/m3x9TPLg5K — Caylee Anna Hammack (@Cayleehammack) April 5, 2019

“I wish I could go back in time and tell the little girl, singing along to ‘Kerosene’ on the radio, that this would happen. But she probably wouldn’t believe it. HOLY WOW, I am so excited for this.”

One day after leaving a cryptic message on social media, Lambert announced her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, with Pistol Annies joining Lambert on all dates, as well as Elle King and Tenille Townes, with the remainder of the opening acts rotating dates for the tour.

“I’m so excited and honored to be on tour with some of my favorite artists, who each inspire me in a different way,” Lambert said of the tour. “Maren Morris is a fiery fellow Texas girl that isn’t afraid to take a risk and be who she is. Elle King is a brave, confident and unapologetic artist who is honest about her life and uses it for her art. My fellow Pistol Annies are not only some of my best friends and writing partners, but also make me want to be a better artist every time we take the stage together.

“Tenille, Ashley and Caylee are all women who have something to say and they do it their own way,” she added. “They are the next generation of fearless female artists and I’m so thrilled to share a stage with them.”

Lambert performed Hammack’s favorite song, “Kerosene,” as part of her medley of hits, when she took the stage during the 2019 ACM Awards.

“I am a female artist in this genre that has fought my way, and this medley is a reminder of the last 14 years of music,” Lambert told The Tennessean. “It’s 14 years of milestones and songs that pushed me to a new level in business. People have to remember a hit isn’t a position on a chart, it’s what people sing along to.”

Hammack’s debut single, “Family Tree” is available for download on iTunes. Lambert’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars 2019 kicks off on Sept. 13. Hammack’s run with Lambert will begin on opening night, and run through Sept. 21. Find a list of dates by visiting Hammack’s website.

