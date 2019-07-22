Miranda Lambert Enjoys ‘Cool Days off’ With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in Sunny Vacation Photos

Country megastar Miranda Lambert is enjoying the best of the summer with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin while on a recent trip to sunny Lake Tahoe, one of the U.S.’s hottest and most beloved freshwater lakes hugging the border of California and Nevada.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to share a trio of photos from over the weekend, Lambert was accompanied on the fun-filled trip by several friends and husband, McLoughlin.

“Lake Tahoe,” Lambert captioned the set alongside a heart emoji. “A great show and a few really cool days off!” She concluded her post with two hashtags, “lake life” and “road family.”

Fans loved the snapshots, with many lighting up the comments section with admiration for the 35-year-old getting to spend some quality rest and relaxation, as well as living her best life.

“Looking so relaxed and happy! Still got that glow,” one fan wrote, alluding to her newlywed status as of this past February. “[Happiness looks good on you] Can’t wait till November.”

“He’s so handsome, you deserve the best Miranda,” another fan wrote alongside a string of emojis.

“Love you beautiful soul,” added another with a purple heart. “Want the best for you because you deserve the world! Xoxo”

“My girl as confident and hot as ever!!!! LOVE YOU and that smile your hubby gives you!” another fan wrote.

According to sources close the couple via InTouch Weekly, Lambert has inspired a major change in her new husband, McLoughlin, who has reportedly moved down south to be with Lambert. And the newlyweds are allegedly “ecstatic” over the new living arrangements.

“He loves Tennessee and wouldn’t move back to New York because he’s so happy there,” a source close to the couple revealed to the publication. “He loves the Tennessee lifestyle.”

Lambert and the 27-year-old NYPD officer have had a charming few months with newlywed bliss. Aside from tying the knot this past winter with the country star announcing the heartwarming news in a Valentine’s Day post shared to her social media, the couple has been enjoying their first year of marriage.

The couple have been opening up collectively through photos shared to her Instagram account, though she has remained relatively mum over the fine details. However in a recent interview, Lambert admitted her relationship with McLoughlin can be found in her upcoming new album, which she discloses shows a happier, more secure side of who she is as a person and an artist.

“I think that everything in my life in the last year has weaved itself in,” Lambert told Rolling Stone. “Taking a break from the road … I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I’m happy, and working with Jay, that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert.”

