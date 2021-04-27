✖

Miranda Lambert made an emotional return to the stage over the weekend when she played her first live show in over a year, stepping on stage at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, Texas for three nights from April 22-24. The country star used TikTok to document a meaningful moment from her Thursday night show, posting a video of herself tearing up while performing her hit "The House That Built Me."

In the middle of the song, Lambert stopped singing and put her face in her hands as the crowd cheered. After sharing a hug with her backup singer Gwen Sebastian, Lambert returned to the microphone and sang two lines before stopping and letting the audience continue the song as she wiped tears from her eyes. "First show back in over a year. I missed y'all so much," Lambert wrote over the clip. In her caption, she added, "First show back. Love y'all."

At another point during the show, the Grammy winner told the crowd how much it meant to her to play at Billy Bob's. "No matter what I’ve ever done in my career and what I’m still gonna do, somehow I still feel most at home on a barstool under a neon sign," she said. "I walked in here and I took a little tour around, and I just felt so at home. I remembered why I do this and why I missed y’all’s faces so damn much."

The concerts were Lambert's first live shows since the last dates she was able to play on her Wildcard Tour in early 2020. When the Billy Bob's shows were announced, Lambert shared that "We’re doing this safely and right. Show will be reduced capacity and distanced with strict COVID protocols in place."

"It felt amazing to be in front of a live audience, sharing that energy and sense of community that we’ve all missed so much," the Texas native said in a statement, via CMT. "I’m so thankful to Billy Bob’s for creating an environment night-after-night to make sure we could all enjoy those moments together, safely." Lambert will continue her run at Billy Bob's with two more shows on May 1-2.

On Instagram, she posted a series of photos from the weekend and wrote that getting back on stage "sure felt good." "We’re back y’all!" Lambert's caption read. "We did our first 3 shows @billybobstexas last weekend and we had a blast! Thanks to everyone who came out. The warm welcome back to the stage with the band after over 400 days sure felt good! Loved getting back to my old stopping grounds. See y’all next weekend for 2 more!"