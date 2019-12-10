Miranda Lambert Announces Next Single From ‘Wildcard’ Album

We now know what Miranda Lambert‘s next single from her recent Wildcard album will be! The 36-year-old just announced on social media that “Bluebird” would hit radio next. The song announcement comes as “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Lambert’s debut single from Wildcard, landed in the Top 15 on the charts.

“Bluebird,” Lambert posted on Instagram, along with a clip of part of the song. “This one is officially the next single out there.”

Lambert wrote “Bluebird” with Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, with one of the lines, “And if love keeps giving me lemons / I’ll just mix ’em in my drink,” among Lambert’s favorites of any of her songs.

“That was a definite Miranda line because that’s what I do,” Lambert told Entertainment Weekly. “You can’t stay in the moment that’s not good for you. If you keep missing, you have to just keep trying.”

It was actually a line in “Bluebird,” “And if the house just keeps on winning / I got a wildcard up my sleeve,” that inspired Lambert to name her new set of tunes Wildcard, and gave her an important life lesson as well.

“I got a tattoo last October of the wildcard,” Lambert told Entertainment Tonight. “[It’s] a reminder that I’m queen of my own heart and I pulled out a few wildcards in my life so far – whether it’s relationships or getting out of something that’s bad for you, going with your gut and doing something that’s a risk and it being rewarding. So, I felt like with this album and all that comes with it, it felt like a great title.”

“Bluebird” is just one of the poignant and honest songs on Wildcard, which showed a bit of a revolution for the Texas-born star, especially after releasing her emotionally-heavy The Weight of These Wings three years earlier.

“Life takes its turns where it will and sometimes they’re not your favorite turns, but being a songwriter, I can use those life experiences sort of as therapy,” Lambert told PopCulture.com. “I’m so thankful for that, because I think it really is a healing process too. But definitely coming out of The Weight of These Wings into Wildcard is a totally different vibe and kind of feels like a little bit of the old me.”

