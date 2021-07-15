Miranda Lambert Announces New Tour Dates

✖

Miranda Lambert is getting back out on the road, announcing a string of upcoming tour dates that includes several fairs and festivals. The Grammy winner will hit the road beginning July 17 in Belmont, Ohio, touring through November with stops at the Rock the South Festival in Alabama and Tortuga Music Festival in Florida, as well as a three night run at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas.

Lambert was on the road on her Wildcard Tour when the pandemic began and was unable to finish the run. "We were lucky, we toured into March of 2020," she told Bobby Bones on a recent episode of his podcast. "We were one of the artists that actually got to go out. We didn't get to finish the Wildcard Tour, but we're going to go back out next year and do our own thing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

The Texas native recently gave an impromptu karaoke performance at her Nashville bar, Casa Rosa, with husband Brendan McLoughlin, though she confirmed to Bones that her husband won't be getting on stage with her during a concert anytime soon. When Bones asked Lambert whether McLoughlin would ever come out and stage and sing at one of her shows, she replied, "He would. Should he? I don't think so." "He loves it," she said, adding that her background singer Gwen Sebastian suggested they invite McLoughlin on stage to perform a song with them. "I was like, 'He'll never leave the stage if he gets up there,'" Lambert joked. "He's just one of those naturally fun, loves entertaining people." See Lambert's full list of tour dates below.

July 17 — Valley View Campground — Belmont, OH

July 23 — Porter County Fair — Valparaiso, IN

July 24 — Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort — Mount Pleasant, MI

July 31 — Guthrie’s River Ruckus — Guthrie Center, IA

Aug. 5 — Daily’s Place Amphitheater — Jacksonville, FL

Aug. 6 — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre — Alpharetta, GA

Aug. 7 — River Park Amphitheater — Wilmington, NC

Aug. 12 — Choctaw Grand Theater — Durant, OK

Aug. 13 — Choctaw Grand Theater — Durant, OK

Aug. 14 — Rock The South — Cullman, AL

Aug. 20 — Whitewater Amphitheater — New Braunfels, TX

Aug. 21 — Whitewater Amphitheater — New Braunfels, TX

Aug. 22 — Whitewater Amphitheater — New Braunfels, TX

Aug. 26 — Minnesota State Fair — Saint Paul, MN

Aug. 27 — A Night in the Country East — Mill Spring, NC

Aug. 28 — Country Spirit Music Festival — Glenmoore, PA

Sept. 2 — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys — South Lake Tahoe, NV

Sept. 4 — Laughlin Events Center — Laughlin, NV

Nov. 12 — Tortuga Music Festival — Fort Lauderdale, FL

Nov. 14 — ilani Casino Resort – Cowlitz Ballroom — Ridgefield, WA