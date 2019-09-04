Miranda Lambert Announces New Song From ‘Wildcard’ to Be Released Thursday

There’s another song coming from Miranda Lambert this week! The singer teased the song, from her upcoming Wildcard album, on social media, while wearing something from Idyllwind fashion line.

“‘Pretty pink carpet on the floor, no lock on the door, help yourself to the Tito’s in the pretty kitchen, it’s Pretty Bitchin”- new song out midnight tonight!” Lambert wrote.

Lambert has already dropped several songs from Wildcard, including “Locomotive,” “Mess With My Head,” “Bluebird,” her current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” and her duet with Maren Morris, “Way Too Pretty for Prison.”

“Karen Fairchild and I were having a wine night to talk about The Bandwagon Tour, and I always tell my friends, ‘Don’t leave if you’ve been drinking, because you’re way too pretty for prison,’” Lambert said in a statemen of the song. “She got a ride home at the end of the night, and the next day I had a write with The Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose).

“I was telling them about our night, and that conversation, and they said, ‘Well that’s what we’re writing today,’” she continued. “I’m so glad Maren joined me on singing this song. She sang her a— off and it was so fun to have her in the studio.”

The songs Lambert has already dropped prove what the country music superstar has already claimed – that Wildcard will take her in a new direction from her previous six records. Part of the transition included switching from her longtime producer, Frank Liddell, to rock producer Jay Joyce.

“It was a scary change,” Lambert told The Morning Call. “I kind of gave him the reins and just said, ‘Push me. Push me out of my comfort zone.’ And he did. He kind of found the initial kind of getting back to me, what I wanted to do. But then he also was able push me. So I’m really proud of it and proud of working with someone new.”

Lambert will kick off her all-female Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour on Sept. 13. Lambert is nominated for one CMA Award, for Female Vocalist of the Year. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Find all of Lambert’s upcoming shows on her website.

