Miranda Lambert Announces Album Title and Release Date, Drops New Song

Miranda Lambert just announced her upcoming album’s title and its release date, as well as dropped a new song, “Bluebird”! Lambert’s seventh studio album, Wildcard, will be released on Nov. 1, on Vanner Records/RCA Records.

“When people listen to this record, I want them to know that I see them and hear them,” Lambert said in a statement. “I feel you, because I’m just a girl from East Texas, writing about all the things that go on in my world and in the worlds of people around me. I want people to get along, you know, just be who you are, own it and move on from the moments you couldn’t live in.”

Lambert teased “Bluebird” on social media earlier in the week, hinting she had “something up her sleeve,” sharing a snippet of the song before releasing it on Thursday, Aug. 15.

“Bluebird,” which says in part, “If the house just keeps on winning / I got a wild card up my sleeve / And if love keeps giving me lemons, just mix ’em in my drink / If the whole wide world stops singing / And all the stars go dark / Turn a light on in my soul / Keep the bluebird in my heart,” was written by Lambert along with The Highwomen’s Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick. The pensive tune is part of an eclectic new album that will show a happier Lambert than her previous The Weight of These Wings.

“I always have a little bit of cheeky sarcasm in my songs and records,” Lambert told Rolling Stone. “I feel like I missed that a little bit on The Weight of These Wings. And I also needed to have fun. There were some fun moments on The Weight of These Wings, but just that whole portion of my life and art was not the funnest time. With this one I just wanted to cut loose a little bit and get back to the me that was willing to have fun with it and make fun of myself.”

Jay Joyce took the helm for Wildcard, marking Lambert’s first time working with Joyce. The Texas native’s current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” is already climbing the charts. She has also released “Locomotive” and “Mess With My Head.” All of the four songs released are currently available for both streaming and download on all platforms. Pre-order Wildcard by visiting Lambert’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty/ Rich Fury/ACMA2019