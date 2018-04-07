Miranda Lambert and Anderson East Split After Two Years Together

Country music stars Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have broken up after two years of dating, according to sources at Us Weekly.

One source told the agency, “They have spent a lot of time apart, but potentially could end up back together. The love is still there.”

Lambert hinted at having some potential relationship troubles last month during a concert in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel. I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite,” Lambert said while speaking to the crowd between songs, according to Knox News. “And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one.”

She then went on to sing one of her songs about heartbreak, “Tin Man.”

The couple first started dating in September 2015, three months after Lambert’s separation from ex-husband Blake Shelton.

East described how the two were making the relationship work in an interview with InStyle back in January.

“There’s a true admiration there and a large level of understanding on both sides, for sure,” East said. “It’s always difficult to be a traveling musician and still keep things together. Understanding is a huge factor.”

East admitted his song “Girlfriend” off his album Encore was about his relationship with the “Vice” singer.

“It was something tongue-in-cheek that made us laugh. We were just trying to amuse ourselves,” East said. “It was very impulsive. There was no premonition of it. What was actually supposed to end up being a writing appointment ended up turning into a whole session. We started at about 5 p.m. with nothing and walked out at 3 a.m. and that’s what you hear on the record.”

However, the two had not bee seen together out in public since the 2017 CMA Awards back in November, and Lambert hadn’t mentioned East on social media since January when he performed on the TODAY show.

Lambert’s ex Shelton has been in a steady relationship with pop singer Gwen Stefani since late 2015. The two recently took Stefani’s kids down to Oklahoma to spend their Spring Break vacation outdoors.