Miranda Lambert’s Adorable Snap With a Rescue Bunny Is Beyond Cute

Miranda Lambert is a known animal lover, with her appreciation for all creatures extending toward furry friends of all kinds.

On Monday, the singer shared a selfie posing with one of her newest rescue pets, posting a shot of herself in the car along with a fluffy bunny named Selena.

“Monday Bunday,” Lambert joked in her caption. “#rescuebunny #selena #hareball.”

When journalist Alison Bonaguro commented, “Are there any animals you won’t rescue? [heart emoji],” Lambert happily replied, “Nope!” I love them all.”

Lambert took Selena and a second bunny named Frida home in June after visiting Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control, sharing a sweet snap of her new additions on Instagram.

“Somebunny has two new best furever friends! Frida and Selena!” she captioned a photo of herself cradling the bunnies at the center. “Thank you @nashanimalcare for rescuing all these bunnies. Glad I could take two off of your hands! There are so many more y’all. Go visit MACC! #furmom #21&counting #oops #dontforgetloveashelterpet #muttsofallkinds.”

Lambert recently opened up about her passion for rescuing animals while speaking to PopCulture.com after her annual MuttNation March during CMA Fest in Nashville. The singer and her mom started MuttNation Foundation back in 2009 with the goal of helping dogs find homes and have since expanded into numerous initiatives.

“I’m just trying to raise awareness for shelter pets, it’s the most important thing to me, is people adopt and not shop,” she said. “When you finally get to a place in your career, where people are paying attention you have to decide what you wanna use your platform for. And I just knew right away it was gonna be dogs.”

“It comes down to music and mutts,” she added. “That’s kind of my life. So when I can combine the two, I’m a happy woman.”

The Texas native is mom to eight rescue dogs and several other animals, and explained that she wants to help raise awareness for shelter pets so that families looking to welcome an animal make the choice to adopt rather than shop.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury/ACMA2019