Miranda Lambert’s 9 Best Music Videos

Miranda Lambert is one of the most successful artists in country music today, having sold millions of records and earned almost every accolade in the business during her years in the industry. Known for her honest and confessional songwriting, Lambert is also an expert at bringing her songs to life on screen — take a look at some of her best music videos so far.

“New Strings”

The song stems from Lambert’s 2005 debut album and showed just how much potential the rising country star held.

The video takes place in a beautiful field of flowers featuring the singer looking casual with her guitar, while the other part shows the glamorous life she wanted to lead as a country artist. The video is served as a reminder to fans that many of Lambert’s dreams came true, with much more left to come.

“Kerosene”

Lambert’s early videos showcased her wild personality, but none were wilder at the time than the video for the titular song of her debut album.

The Trey Fanjoy-helmed visual shows Lambert decidedly setting her path on fire as she headed to her ex’s house for a serious conversation.

“Vice”

This 2016 hit remains one of Lambert’s most vulnerable songs, and the video is equally as striking.

Directed by Trey Fanjoy, the visuals find Lambert getting out of the wreckage from a serious car crash and getting back on her feet in a small town in her home state of Texas.

“Little Red Wagon”

Lambert gives fans the sassiness she is known for in the video for this 2014 smash hit. Accompanied by an Airstream trailer and a cute dog, Lambert let her personality, and her powerhouse vocals do the talking.

“Somethin’ Bad” with Carrie Underwood

Underwood and Lambert’s collaboration became an instant hit for fans, and the video proved to be just as legendary. The two superstars found themselves in trouble in this movie trailer-like music video, and we wish we had gotten the full movie.

“Over You”

Fans of Lambert and her ex-husband Blake Shelton know the importance of this emotional song.

The single was inspired by Shelton’s older brother being killed in a car accident when The Voice coach was a teenager, and the somber music video showed the deep emotions associated with the song.

“The House That Built Me”

While the video stays true to the lyrics of the hit song with little storylines, Lambert lets fans into her childhood memories through video footage of her past, as her adult self walks through a very similar home.

“Mama’s Broken Heart”

One of Lambert’s most entertaining videos to date, the singer channels her inner Stepford wife-turned wild child in the impressive clip.

We see Lambert popping pills with a scotch chaser, she lets her mascara smear across her face and shows just how much a heart can break behind closed doors. “Mama’s Broken Heart” remains a socially relevant and powerful hit, and the video is just as iconic.

“Bluebird”

Lambert’s first No. 1 in six years, “Bluebird” appears on her 2019 album, Wildcard. A simple and gorgeous song about making the most out of life, the video for “Bluebird,” which features Lambert performing in a cage in an old-time club, was awarded CMA Music Video of the Year in 2020.