Midland Is as ‘Surprised as Everybody Else’ at Their Level of Success

Midland is walking into the 2018 CMA Awards with three nominations, for New Artist of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year and Single of the Year, the latter for their debut single, “Drinkin’ Problem.” The trio, made up of Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson, worked hard to get to where they are in country music, but admit they are stunned at how well their hard work is paying off.

“It’s just been kind of crazy,” Wystrach told PopCulture.com. “We’re going to clock 280-something days away from home so, when something like this happens and you get nominated, it causes you to pause a little bit and reflect upon everything that has happened. The three of us are having a great time. We’re as surprised as everybody else that it’s working at commercial level, and at a critical level. We’re really proud of it and having fun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have the greatest fans in the world,” he continued, “and the fact that country radio has been supporting us from the get-go, we’re super grateful. It’s fun. It’s great to get to celebrate with our colleagues, all of our fellow artists and then, of course, all of our fellow friends that are in the press.”

Midland spent part of the year opening for both Little Big Town on their The Breakers Tour, as well as Thomas Rhett, on his Life Changes Tour. They also kicked off their own headlining Electric Rodeo Tour, with dates both in the United States and the UK, which was just extended into 2019, due to fan demand.

“We’ve got amazing shows in 2019, like headlining the Ryman,” boasted Carson. “Which for us is probably one of the most spectacular things that has happened in our career so far. To get asked to come and perform at the Mother Church is an incredible honor, but to come in and do your own show there, that’s really special. A lot of fun coming up in 2019.”

“We’re going to be going to Australia with our good buddy Tim McGraw,” he added. “None of us have really been to Australia so when your career takes you on a path of new discovery and experiences it’s pretty great.”

Midland will also perform during the CMA Awards. The show will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Terry Wyatt