Midland’s Mark Wystrach Says Pregnant Wife Ty Is Due Any Day: She’s About to Burst’ (Exclusive)

When Midland‘s lead singer Mark Wystrach found out his then-girlfriend, Ty Haney, was pregnant, it made a busy year even busier – and happier – for the trio’s front man. After releasing their sophomore Let It Roll album, and launching a massive tour, Wystrach is most looking forward to some time at home with his growing family.

“I’m just ready to be in one place for more than a couple hours,” Wystrach told PopCulture.com. “I think we’re all really looking forward to getting back to our families and getting [some] much well-deserved time off. I’m just ready to get done with all this stuff and get home and be there for my wife, ’cause she’s ready to burst.”

Wystrach and Haney announced they were expecting in July and tied the knot last month in between Midland’s Let It Roll Tour dates.

“We just came in yesterday morning on the tour bus from completing the 2019 North American version of Let It Roll Tour,” Wystrach said. “We’re gonna continue that over to Europe in a couple of weeks and then we’re gonna come back after a short respite in 2020 and start in the end of January. And it’s gonna roll on through the end of the year, through 2020 probably.”

Midland not only spent most of 2019 on the road, they also released their new single, “Mr. Lonely,” their first from Let It Roll, and proved they are among the hardest working acts in country music.

“I mean, we’ve definitely spent the last year on the road,” Cameron Duddy shared. “This of course was a year that we got to release music, so we went straight from touring the first album to touring the second album and that’s just kind of what we do. We create music, kind of in motion and release it in motion and we’re always playing live somewhere.”

“Mr. Lonely” follows “Burn Out,” which was released in 2018, and will likely go down in history as one of the milestones of Midland’s career.

“It was a massive song for us,” said Wystrach. It’s impact, for us, was massive. It was relevant for a long time and it’s helped us establish our fan base which is what we really care about, ’cause we’re a touring band.”

Midland is nominated for two CMA Awards, for both New Artist of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt