Midland Will Keep Moving Forward for Their Fans in 2019

Midland has big goals for 2019, and it’s not to win more awards or earn any industry accolades. Instead, the trio, made up of Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy, plan to continue to get to know the fans they gained from the release of their 2017 freshman On the Rocks record even better, and hopefully gain more fans along the way.

“The biggest thing we’re looking to accomplish in 2019 is just to keep the momentum going,” Wystrach said. “We feel like On The Rocks was the greatest thing that we’d ever recorded before. And we feel deeply that this next album is going to pick up exactly where On The Rocks left off and it’s actually going to go beyond. We all feel that it’s a continuation but really an evolution in the right direction as far as songwriting recording and the overall vibe of it goes. So we just can’t wait to share it with more and more fans in 2019.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On the Rocks included the No. 1 single, “Drinkin’ Problem,” and earned them a spot on tours with both Little Big Town and Thomas Rhett, as well as the opportunity to headline their own shows. As the threesome reflect on everything that happened in 2018, they still can’t believe how far they have come.

“It’s just been kind of crazy,” Wystrach told PopCulture.com. “We’re going to clock 280-something days away from home so, when something like this happens and you get nominated, it causes you to pause a little bit and reflect upon everything that has happened. The three of us are having a great time. We’re as surprised as everybody else that it’s working at commercial level, and at a critical level. We’re really proud of it and having fun.

“We have the greatest fans in the world,” he continued, “and the fact that country radio has been supporting us from the get-go, we’re super grateful. It’s fun. It’s great to get to celebrate with our colleagues, all of our fellow artists and then, of course, all of our fellow friends that are in the press.”

Although Midland has yet to ring in the new year, the next 12 months already are brimming with possibilities.

“We’ve got amazing shows in 2019, like headlining the Ryman,” Carson revealed. “Which for us is probably one of the most spectacular things that has happened in our career so far. To get asked to come and perform at the Mother Church is an incredible honor, but to come in and do your own show there, that’s really special. A lot of fun coming up in 2019.”

“We’re going to be going to Australia with our good buddy Tim McGraw,” he added. “None of us have really been to Australia so when your career takes you on a path of new discovery and experiences it’s pretty great.”

Find a list of all of Midland’s upcoming shows by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Terry Wyatt