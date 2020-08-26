Mickey Guyton Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Grant Savoy

✖

Mickey Guyton announced she is pregnant, sharing on Wednesday that she and husband Grant Savoy are expecting their first child in 2021. The country singer posted a photo of an open box holding two sonogram photos, sharing in her caption that she is "excited and terrified" to become a mom.

"Even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself," the 37-year-old wrote. "I’m so excited to announce that I’m having a baby! My life completely changed in an instant. Literally nothing else matters. I’m so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom."

The "Black Like Me" singer also shared a baby bump selfie to her Instagram Story, writing, "God sent me an angel in these dark times and I am beyond grateful and terrified and all of the things."

Guyton, who is releasing her new EP Bridges on Sept. 11, received numerous congratulations from her fellow artists including India Arie, who commented, "WWWWWHHHHHAAAAAAATTTTT‼️‼️‼️ YAY‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️" Runaway June's Natalie Stovall wrote, "[Oh my God]!!!!!!! So happy for you!!!!! That baby is gonna be a knock-out with you 2 as the parents!!!" "Congrats, Mama! So happy for you!!!," shared Caitlyn Smith, while Chrissy Metz added, "Congratulations, Mickey! You are going to be everything this sweet one needs."

Guyton and Savoy married in June 2017 at the Kauai Marriott Resort in Kauai, Hawaii after seven years together. The wedding was an intimate ceremony with 23 friends and family members in attendance, and Guyton told Sounds Like Nashville after her nuptials that she isn't "a big wedding person."

"I think being in the entertainment industry and always being in the limelight, I didn’t want to do that with my relationship and I don’t do that with my relationship," she explained. "So I got engaged and I was trying to figure out a way to not have to invite a whole bunch of people to a wedding." She found her solution when her family planned a trip to Hawaii and she floated the idea of getting married during the vacation.

"We were doing a family vacation to Kauai so I said, ‘Why don’t we make this a family vacation/wedding' because everybody had already bought their tickets," she recalled. "It was family only, like immediate family, brothers, sisters, sister-in-law’s and brother-in-law’s, and stuff like that. There were lots of tears. It was probably one of the most stress-free weddings I’ve ever been to. It was honestly so intimate. I’ve got some funny pictures of us both crying as his little sister is talking to us. Everybody knew everybody and it was really easy to talk to everybody, even at the reception."