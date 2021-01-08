Michelle Branch ‘Never Prouder’ of Husband Patrick Carney for Backing $10K Against John Rich’s Bet That Trump Will Remain in Office

✖

In December, John Rich made a bet with journalist Adam Gold over the results of the presidential election after Rich revealed that he did not believe President-elect Joe Biden was the winner, and it appears that bet has now taken another step forward. Gold tweeted at Rich on Friday morning after Donald Trump tweeted that he would not be attending Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, Gold quoting Trump's tweet with an "oof."

He also shared a screenshot of his previous tweet confirming that Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney would be backing his stake in the bet. "Excellent! Glad you were able to find someone to cover what you couldn't," Rich replied. "Good news is, in all honesty, a charity will get a great donation no matter what. Glad you figured it out big guy:)."

The Big & Rich member responded to another Twitter user who asked him, "Did you pay off that bet?" Rich tweeted back, "Not a bet, it's a gift to charity to be delivered after the inauguration. Coming soon:)."

Carney's wife, Michelle Branch, also got involved, tweeting that doesn't think she has "ever been more proud" to be married to the musician. "I mean, I have been more proud but you know what I’m trying to say," she joked in a second message.

Rich and Gold initially made their bet after Rich replied to a tweet from Gold regarding the Supreme Court's ruling rejecting the GOP's attempt to reverse Pennsylvania’s election results. Stating that he was "VERY confident" Biden would not be sworn in, Rich invited Gold to make the bet official, with the loser donating $10,000 to charity. Rich wrote that if Gold lost, the journalist would have to donate the money to Folds of Honor, which helps provide the families of fallen and disabled service members educational scholarships, and that if Rich lost, he would donate to a charity of Gold's choice.

Gold accepted, tweeting, "Deal. It's on."

On Wednesday, Congress was in the middle of certifying the electoral votes when a mob of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol, resulting in an hours-long delay. Congress eventually resumed its meeting and certified Biden as the winner of the election. The next day, after he was accused of inciting the riot, Trump shared a video on Twitter in which he acknowledged that a new administration would be transitioning into the White House this month.